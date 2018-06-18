Breaking News: Rapper XXXTentacion Shot &; Killed In Florida

Rapper XXXtentacion Shot & Killed

There’s some disturbing news breaking out of Florida today concerning rapper XXXtentacion.

TMZ is reporting that the “Look At Me” rapper was shot in Florida while motorcycle shopping. Eyewitnesses to the shooting reported that he had no pulse but so far that’s unconfirmed.

XXXtenacion real name Jahseh Onfroy is 20-years-old.

BOSSIP has sources on the scene in Deerfield Beach, Florida where the shooting took place.

****Update****

The Broward County sheriff’s department has confirmed that XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.