R.I.P.: The Music Industry Reacts To The Death Of XXXTentacion

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Celebrities Mourn The Death Of XXXtentacion

As you’ve likely heard by now, rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Deerfield Park, FL earlier today. He was only 20 years old.

While his fans and those who knew him are still wrapping their heads around the fact that he has passed away, fellow members of the music industry, some he knew personally and others he had never met at all have taken to social media to express their sadness and shock at his sudden passing.

Heavily involved in social media himself, it appeared that he nearly predicted his untimely death just hours before he was killed with a message he left for his fans on Instagram Live:

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Let's take a moment for #XXXtentacion

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Rappers like J. Cole and Kanye West expressed surprise and dismay that the artist had passed away so young while he had so much growing to do and more to offer:

Hit the flip for more messages from fellow artists and collaborators on his death. R.I.P.

Photos: Joe Chea

I take life for granted.. forgive me if I offended anyone…

A post shared by TATI OUT NOW LINK IN BIO (@6ix9ine_) on

#Tekashi69 speaks on the passing of #XXXTentacion

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tekashi 69 seemed to have been sent into reflection over his own actions with the news…

    Continue Slideshow

    Murdered at 20 years old. So young. His untimely death truly saddens me & I’ve never met him. Though listening to his music told me a lot about him. At times he seemed very depressed & confused about life as we all are (were) at a young age… other times he was very happy & an open book for his fans. That to me has always been the way of a true hip hop artist. He was a lot more talented than most knew from the music he leaves behind & there’s no doubt in my mind that he would’ve grown both musically & mentally from the few changes I’ve watch him make just over social media… He was very talented & could literally go in any direction on a beat & hold his own. More than not he talked about his death.. “If I die” “when I die” a lot but we’re all guilty of that as artists in some way shape or form & we as people are not anyone’s judge. We’re all down here under God living & learning everyday & none of us is or will ever be perfect. Our IMPERFECTIONS are what makes us beautiful. He made mistakes & was man enough at his young age to acknowledge, accept blame & try to change & offer his fans alternate solutions knowing that they too could be in need of guidance. That is what I respect. I pray for this new generation full of talented artist & kids alike. No matter the age difference or gap, we must understand that we are all on earth TOGETHER trying to enjoy life at whatever capacity that brings us joy. Yet & still, we are only HUMAN….. & this situation alone is saddening. A young man, both very wise & sometimes normally confused is taken away from his family, friends & fans before his life can run its full course. It’s like fuck…. As soon as you think life is okay, tragedy again plagues an already dark world. Take it day by day young world. The MASS AGENDA wants as many of us to die as young as possible so they can make money off your funeral & burial before it costs them to implement additional learning tools to ensure your education & survival. I love all of you & I UNDERSTAND you’re just trying to figure yourself out. WE ALL ARE #RestInParadise #XXX

    A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

    #FettyWap sends his condolences to #XXXTentacion’s family!

    A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus