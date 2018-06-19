R.I.P.: The Music Industry Reacts To The Death Of XXXTentacion
Celebrities Mourn The Death Of XXXtentacion
As you’ve likely heard by now, rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Deerfield Park, FL earlier today. He was only 20 years old.
While his fans and those who knew him are still wrapping their heads around the fact that he has passed away, fellow members of the music industry, some he knew personally and others he had never met at all have taken to social media to express their sadness and shock at his sudden passing.
Heavily involved in social media himself, it appeared that he nearly predicted his untimely death just hours before he was killed with a message he left for his fans on Instagram Live:
Rappers like J. Cole and Kanye West expressed surprise and dismay that the artist had passed away so young while he had so much growing to do and more to offer:
Hit the flip for more messages from fellow artists and collaborators on his death. R.I.P.
Photos: Joe Chea
Tekashi 69 seemed to have been sent into reflection over his own actions with the news…
Daaaamn Lil bro. Da homie @ghazi was telling me such great things about you & My son @the_next_king10 loved your sh*t…he actually turned me on to you and made me listen to it. I hate to hear this happened to this young man. I felt that he was evolving out of his former self and into a new light. All my prayers for his soul and my sincere condolences to his family. RIP youngsta… may peace and blessings follow you off to the next phase of existence king 👑!!!! We’ll continue to rock ya sh*t like you never left. 🙏🏽 #RIPXXX
Continue Slideshow
Murdered at 20 years old. So young. His untimely death truly saddens me & I’ve never met him. Though listening to his music told me a lot about him. At times he seemed very depressed & confused about life as we all are (were) at a young age… other times he was very happy & an open book for his fans. That to me has always been the way of a true hip hop artist. He was a lot more talented than most knew from the music he leaves behind & there’s no doubt in my mind that he would’ve grown both musically & mentally from the few changes I’ve watch him make just over social media… He was very talented & could literally go in any direction on a beat & hold his own. More than not he talked about his death.. “If I die” “when I die” a lot but we’re all guilty of that as artists in some way shape or form & we as people are not anyone’s judge. We’re all down here under God living & learning everyday & none of us is or will ever be perfect. Our IMPERFECTIONS are what makes us beautiful. He made mistakes & was man enough at his young age to acknowledge, accept blame & try to change & offer his fans alternate solutions knowing that they too could be in need of guidance. That is what I respect. I pray for this new generation full of talented artist & kids alike. No matter the age difference or gap, we must understand that we are all on earth TOGETHER trying to enjoy life at whatever capacity that brings us joy. Yet & still, we are only HUMAN….. & this situation alone is saddening. A young man, both very wise & sometimes normally confused is taken away from his family, friends & fans before his life can run its full course. It’s like fuck…. As soon as you think life is okay, tragedy again plagues an already dark world. Take it day by day young world. The MASS AGENDA wants as many of us to die as young as possible so they can make money off your funeral & burial before it costs them to implement additional learning tools to ensure your education & survival. I love all of you & I UNDERSTAND you’re just trying to figure yourself out. WE ALL ARE #RestInParadise #XXX
I do not know this young man personally… My sons introduced me to his music a while ago and the first thing I asked was who was singing in one section & my sons said him… we listened for hours! Today another mother / father / family is devastated ! This has GOT to stop !! May peace be given to the hurting hearts of those who truly loved him♥️
This kid was a genius . true artist. He made his own rules . He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self . He wanted to be better. he loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I Invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come 💛 . He used every second of his life to create . He reppped Florida to his core.. I love this kid . He was gonna do so much more he promised me 💔
I’m at a loss for words… speechless. Spoke to you weeks ago my brother. I loved collaborating with you and was honored to call you a friend. You were a true artist, one of the most fucking talented of our time. 🙏🏻 Your music will live forever, blessing to his family & loved ones #RIPXXXTentacion 💔💔💔