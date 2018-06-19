R.I.P.: The Music Industry Reacts To The Death Of XXXTentacion

Celebrities Mourn The Death Of XXXtentacion

As you’ve likely heard by now, rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Deerfield Park, FL earlier today. He was only 20 years old.

While his fans and those who knew him are still wrapping their heads around the fact that he has passed away, fellow members of the music industry, some he knew personally and others he had never met at all have taken to social media to express their sadness and shock at his sudden passing.

Heavily involved in social media himself, it appeared that he nearly predicted his untimely death just hours before he was killed with a message he left for his fans on Instagram Live:

Rappers like J. Cole and Kanye West expressed surprise and dismay that the artist had passed away so young while he had so much growing to do and more to offer:

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Photos: Joe Chea