Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed In Drive-By Shooting At Age 21

Jimmy Wopo Dead At 21

Yet another up and coming rapper has passed away today.

21-year-old Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a double shooting in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Monday.

According to Tribune Live, Wopo, real name Travon Smart, was reportedly shot on the corner of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street at 4:22 p.m. alongside another individual, and later died at UPMC Presby hospital at 5:56 p.m. The second individual’s identity has not been revealed, however he is reported to be in stable condition at this hour.

SMH. Sad to have to report a second senseless killing of someone so young in the same day. May he rest in peace.

Getty/Instagram