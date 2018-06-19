Delete, Delete, Delete: These Are The Four #LHHATL Cast Members Twitter Is Dying To Get Dropped By Next Season

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

Twitter Hates These Four People

This season of #LHHATL has been full of villains and characters that need to get their lives in order. There are four in particular who need to get their acts together before they get full-on canceled by the good folks of Twitter. From cheap replacements of past stars to dysfunctional couples to someone who tried to fat shame for no reason, these four cast members and their storylines are so hated that fans are happily dragging them each week.

Take a look and see who they are and the how badly they get destroyed each week.

Spice

Estelita

    Continue Slideshow

    Kirk and Rasheeda

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus