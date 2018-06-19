Fair Or Foul? These Celebrities Are Facing Backlash For Paying Respects To XXXTentacion After His Untimely Death

The Complicated Story Of XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion is dead. Gunned down in broad daylight. His death has brought about a lot of complicated thoughts from across the internet. There are, obviously, people who are mourning the death of a 20-year-old with immense talent. On the other hand, he’s an accused abuser with a history of violent crimes towards women, who has shown little or no remorse in his life.

The issue has brought about some intensely passionate debate on Twitter. Is it right to mourn someone who has abused women as violently as XXXTentacion is alleged to have done? How do we treat the dead even if we feel negatively about them? Some celebrities have decided to honor his life, which has led some to treat these acts as support for XXX’s actions, especially if these people never spoke out against his past actions.

And then there’s Jidenna…

For those who are so woke that their compassion is asleep, remember this…if Malcolm X was killed at the age of 20, he would have died an abuser, a thief, an addict, and a narrow-minded depressed & violent criminal. So, I believe in change for the young. — Jidenna (@Jidenna) June 18, 2018

Who did that. But he’s not alone. Take a look at the likes of Kanye, J. Cole and more who have spoked up for XXXTentacion after his passing and the way Twitter is reacting to them.