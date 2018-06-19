Fed TF Up: Black Woman Allegedly Murmured “I Hate White People” Before Beating The Brakes Off Bus Passengers

Image via Getty

Black Woman Arrested For Beating White People On Bus

A Black woman in Gaithersburg has had quite enough of the caucasity that has surrounded her and was willing to give up her freedom to express herself.

According to MyNews4, 24-year-old Kimberly Jordan of Silver Spring was sitting on a Ride On bus when she is said to have muttered “I hate white people” to herself. A few moments later, Jordan, who the newspaper inexplicably reported weighs 250 pounds, is said to have socked a white female passenger.

When a white male passenger attempted to intervene, he too was struck across his face. That man suffered a long cut along his nose. The woman is said to have multiple scratches from defensive wounds.

Jordan ran off the bus after the incident, but was caught a quarter mile from the bus stop (No jokes! Be nice!) and arrested, she was charged with racial harassment, obstructing and second-degree assault.

The woman told officer she was remorseful but also that she had not been taking her prescribed meds. That excuse didn’t hold much water after the bus driver AND her friend confirmed to police that Jordan did indeed say “I hate white people”.

She’s facing 13 years in prison.