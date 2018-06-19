Decoded: Hubby Hov Reveals How He Met His Whole Entire Future (Beyoncé) On “713”

Jay Z Wanted To Tell The Story Of How He Fell In Love With Beyoncé On “713”

The Carters are notoriously private, but with their last three projects ‘Lemonade,’ ‘4:44’ and now their joint album ‘Everything Is Love’ they are beginning to expose so much more about themselves as individuals and as a couple. It’s a really beautiful progression.

Rolling Stone did a very dope interview with Cool & Dre who came up BIG TIME landing the most placements on ‘Everything Is Love’.

The Miami production duo reveals they got involved with the project after knowing Jay Z for a whopping 15 years without getting on any of his albums…

Dre: We’ve always had a cordial relationship with him. We never had the opportunity to get on one of his albums. You have to be right beside him. Jay has a thing, he’ll text or email: “Stay close.” That’s advice you have to take literally. He’ll record in two weeks and the album is done. So probably eight, nine weeks ago, Cool and I started sending him ideas. We emailed it to him, and I reminded him about that time he told me, “Yo, before we send this to anyone else, I’m gonna take your advice and hand deliver it to you first.” He emailed right back after he heard it, “This shit’s crazy. Keep feeding me.” After a couple records, we gave him one song that he loved so much he was like, “You in L.A.? Come over.” We’re in Miami right now, but we’re gonna be in LA immediately; I’m booking flights. He invites us over, and in a 10 or 11 hour span, we cut around five or six records. Towards the end, he started playing me records that him and Beyoncé cut. There was one record that Cool kept saying, “Yo, Dre, don’t leave there without playing him ‘Salud!'” So after he played a couple Beyoncé duet records, I was like, “Yo, can I play you one more?” It was just the beat, but he was like, “What the fu**? You wait until the end of the night to play this sh**? You crazy?” I was like, “I got a hook idea.” He’s like, “Lay that sh**.” As I was laying it, Beyoncé walks into the studio. When it was done, she played it three or four times, and she’s like, I love this, this is great. From that night, Jay kept saying, “Stay close.” Young Guru [Jay Z’s longtime engineer], God bless the man, one of the realest guys ever, made sure he kept me and Cool in the loop. These people are busy as hell, so he would always let us know what’s going on. He’s like, “Yo, we’re going to Paris, if you guys want to come out, you should come out.” We stayed there with B and Jay for two and a half or three weeks in Paris.

STAYED WITH B AND JAY!!!

There’s lot of other dope details that the duo reveals about the project but probably our favorite is their story about “713” and how Jay Z decided to tell the story of how he fell in love with Bey. In the interview with Cool & Dre, Dre reveals one of the young producers they work with named 808-Ray suggested they make it more West Coast…

Dre: Then I was like, “What if we come with the ‘I’m representin’ for the hustlers all across the world?'” You know Jay-Z wrote that isht for Dr. Dre? Let’s pitch the idea to him and see if Beyoncé will do it for 713 [a Houston zip code]. Hov loved it. When were in Paris, me and Cool were being very deliberate. We would watch as Jay and Bey finished the rehearsal and were walking away from the stage. Our room upstairs was directly over the tunnel they had to walk under. I would look, Jay and B would be walking towards the tunnel and I’d say, “Yo, Cool, play that!” He would play the beat, and I would open up the door to hear what he was doing. Before you know it, they pop in our room. “713” was one of those nights when they were up in our room upstairs. They loved the hook, they loved the beat. Beyoncé had told Jay, “Yo, we need to do a hardcore love song, like back in the day, when Method Man and Mary J. [Blige] had that hard record together. Jay was like, “I know exactly what beat to do this to,” and pulled this one out the stash. I remember the night he pulled us into his studio and played it for us, he was like, “No one knows the story of how we met. This was the first time I’m ever telling this story.” Boom, he plays it for us. After we listened to the first verse and the hook and the beat played a couple times, he looks at us and he goes, “I never knew a love-ove-ove like this – oh sh**, I gotta cut this!” Cool: Just seeing how that came together, we literally were in the room when he started that second verse. The “net work” line [“Queen, I ain’t mean no disrespect/But the way I net work, it’s hard for me to connect”] he came up with while he was in on the mic. He had his eyes closed and it just came to him. You know it came to him right away.

Such incredible details here.

In case you haven’t listened carefully, here are the lyrics to “713”

[Verse 1: JAY-Z]

We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA

Confidence you exude make the fools stay away

Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say

Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane

And I knew straight away, uh

The next time we would speak was like two years away

You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break

I bet that dude rued the day

You kept me up on the phone while you were away

You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate

I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake [Verse 2: JAY-Z]

I never knew a lo-, lo-, lo-, love like this

Gotta be special for me to write this

Queen, I ain’t mean no disrespect

But the way I net work, it’s hard for me to connect

My first time in the ocean went exactly as you’d expect

Meanwhile you goin’ hard, jumpin’ off the top deck

A leap of faith, I knew I was up next

I never told you, but I told a few people we wed

Me, I’m off to Rome, you goin’ back home instead

My first time in my life a live ni**a felt dead

You came back, I had to act like it was cool in my head

Thoughts of jumpin’ the broom, a player never been swept

Do you think Jay Z feels freer now that he’s opening up and being more vulnerable about his relationship with Beyoncé?

