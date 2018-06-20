Here’s What Happened When Blac Chyna’s Fisher-Price Boy Toy Ended Their Childish Canoodleship

Me: Blac Chyna is trending. Let me check it out.

Me again: pic.twitter.com/n6ttkBnYMf — Jamille (@Jamille_H) June 9, 2018

Mama Chyna & YBN Almighty Jay’s Split Sparks Chatter

After months of childish canoodling and Happy Meals, YBN Almighty Jay (allegedly) ended his baffling baeship with creepy mother-bae Blac Chyna in a not-shocking-at-all development that popped off on Instagram before spilling onto Twitter and stirring up hysteria.

Blac Chyna spotted at Six Flags with her new boo YBN Almighty Jay pic.twitter.com/EvFIC0Vvlw — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) April 3, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Blac Chyna & YBN’s split on the flip.