Prayers Up: Kirk Franklin’s Sister Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Unspecified Charges

Kirk Franklin Reveals Sister’s Jail Sentence

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin has disclosed with his friends and fans that his sister was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison via social media.

“My sister was just sentenced to 30 years in prison…I now feel the weight of wondering if I could have done more,” Franklin said in a statement Sunday to which he added “rough week.”

rough week.. A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

Franklin didn’t specify the charges against his sibling, but according to Ricky Smiley, the singer disclosed she had been already in prison facing drug related charges.

“For over ten years, my younger sister was incarcerated in a facility here in Texas. She was in love with a young man who was drug dealer,” Franklin said in 2015. “He introduced her to not only selling drugs, but using as well. When he was arrested for drug trafficking, she was arrested along with him. After she served her time, she was brought before the review board who determined she was ready to be released and brought back into society. The documents were signed and she was set free… but only on paper.” He continued, “After a few months back into the free world, it became obvious to me rather quickly that my sister was still in prison. It’s what they call being institutionalized. She quickly started using again, becoming very reckless with her body, which turned into her using it as a means to pay for her habit.”

Prayers Up.