In The Works: Marvin Gaye’s Family Has Given Dr. Dre The Go-Ahead For A Biopic

Dr. Dre Is In The Early Stages Of Working On A Marvin Gaye Biopic

It looks like Dr. Dre is working on bringing a Marvin Gaye biopic into existence.

According to a report from Variety on Monday, the Compton native is now in the “early stages” of putting the production together. Even more impressive, though, is the fact that Dre has reportedly already secured the rights to Gaye’s music via Sony/ATV.

While F. Gary Gray and James Gandolfini have been behind previous efforts at getting a Gaye biopic into the universe, this marks the first time that the Gaye family has actually given the go-ahead for the film. A Jamie Foxx-backed limited TV series secured rights back in 2016, but has since stalled.

Back in March, the Gaye estate came out victorious in the controversial “Blurred Lines” case appeal–with a $5.3 million judgment being upheld against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, citing “broad copyright protection.”

Semi-comically, Dre also just wrapped up a recent legal battle of his own. Back in May, the producer’s attempt at blocking “Doctor Drai OBGYN and Media Personality” was dismissed by the trademark office. Dre was reportedly concerned that the 20 Things You May Not Know About the Penis author’s branding might confuse consumers….but I think we all know the difference.

Let’s see what happens with this Marvin Gaye doc in the coming months.