Some Scandalized Swirl: Khloe K Parties In LA With Her Forgiven Baby Father “Trystin'” Thompson, Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons And More

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Enjoy A Night On The Town In LA

We told y’all earlier this week that Khloe Kardashian had returned home to Los Angeles with her unfaithful baby father by her side. The scandalized swirlers were photographed out and about partying together Monday night after having dinner out on the town.

According to TMZ reports, the couple had a night out that included members of her family and some friends:

Just days after moving back from Cleveland, Khloe and the Cavs star started their night at Nobu in Malibu together … before moving over to The Peppermint Club, where they hooked up with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. Kourtney Kardashian and her BF, Younes Bendjima, were there too.

Kendall and Ben ducked out after that while the rest of the gang headed over to Poppy — where they partied until 2 AM.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson are spotted out partying together after dinner in Los Angeles, CA. The couple are seen at the back of a car.

Mr. Canon / SplashNews.com

As you can see they’re not very excited to have their photo taken. Cheese guys?

