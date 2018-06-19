Twirl On That! Kenya Confirms Her Full-Time Return To #RHOA—But Why’s NeNe Shading Her?

RHOA Rumor Control…

Kenya Moore Denies Being Fired From RHOA, Gets Shaded By NeNe

No Kenya Moore’s not being replaced on RHOA, and yes you’ll get to meet baby Twirl. That’s the message she’s sending after weeks of rumors that she’s being replaced on the Bravo show.

As previously reported people thought she’d been demoted to a “friend of the show” for “lying about her pregnancy” but she shut that down with photos and video of her unborn baby. Following that Eva Marcille was “announced” as a new housewife and folks speculated that she was replacing Kenya.

Now Kenya’s clapping back at the rumors and confirming that she’ll be back next season with baby Twirl AND her husband in tow partly because the numbers say she’s the “highest-rated housewife.”

Oh?

“I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons… even last year having missed 3 episodes.🤔,” wrote Kenya. “#Fact love me or hate me I may not be the “fan favorite” (my sister @kandi is and well deserved) but thank you for being invested in my life and continuing to contribute to the success of #RHOA and my success in my career on all levels. Don’t worry #teamtwirl you will get to see #babytwirl and all that I’m experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another.”

Interestingly enough NeNe Leakes hopped in her comments and it looks like she’s snickering at Kenya’s “highest-rated housewife” title.

“Something about this makes me go hmmmmmm,” said NeNe.

Bloop!

Are you tuning into RHOA season 11 to see “highest-rated” Kenya Moore???

