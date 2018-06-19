Heather Locklear Psychiatrically Evaluated After Threatening Suicide And Physically Attacking Parents

In white folks news…

Heather Locklear Place Under Psychiatric Evaluation After Threatening To Shoot Herself

Throwback “Melrose Place” actress Heather Locklear was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon according to multiple source, after allegedly threatening to kill herself and having a maniacal episode.

According to Pagesix, the star was so manic and out of control at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home that she allegedly went after her parents at one point as they attempted to calm her down.

“She was determined to be a threat to herself and others,” a law-enforcement source told Radar. “Even though she wasn’t placed under arrest, Heather was handcuffed while on the gurney being transported to the hospital.”

Dispatch audio from the incident described Locklear as a “suicidal subject” and that she was “trying to hurt herself and looking for a gun to shoot herself”. Reportedly, paramedics responded to Locklear’s home at 3:50 PM on Sunday. Paramedics evaluated Locklear on the scene and she was transported by EMS to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Yikes.

Locklear was arrested on February 25 for felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer. She pled not guilty back in March.