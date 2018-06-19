Pure Comedy: Hannibal Buress Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk Being A Guy In Movies Vs. Being A Movie Star [Video]

Desus & Mero Are Joined By The Illustrious Hannibal Buress

On Monday, Desus and Mero had their first show back since news broke that the pair is leaving Viceland at for a gig at Showtime that starts sometime in 2019. For the occasion, they were joined by Hannibal Buress for some hilarious conversation.

Throughout the interview, the Bronx duo talks to Hannibal about his new movie Tag, his feelings on being a guy in movies vs. being a movie star, going on vacation to Thailand this summer, his “Handsome Rambler” podcast, and how he feels about the MJ vs. LeBron being someone from Chicago.