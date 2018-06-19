SMH: Border Patrol “Uncomfortable” With Descriptions Of “Kids In Cages”, Also Admits Kids Are In Cages

Image via Getty

Gayle King Reports On Border Patrol Complaints Of Media Coverage

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two weeks, you know that there is a moral and political fire raging at America’s southern border where children and babies are being separated from their parents and placed in what is essentially a not-so-glorified internment camp.

Gayle King is covering the story for CBS This Morning and is reporting that the Border Patrol has contacted them to complain about the mainstream media’s seemingly accurate description of children being placed in cages.

Thing is, border patrol then confirmed that children are, in fact, placed inside of cages, however “they’re not being treated like animals.”

WakaFlockaOk.gif. Peep the report below.

This is America.