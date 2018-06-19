The Moral Police Persecuted Him For Mistakes, But XXXTentacion’s Last IG Video Was Pure Positivity [Video]

#xxxtentacion on ig live. A post shared by CamilleonHeels (@camilleonheels) on Jun 18, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

(GETTY)

A lot of people commit unsavory acts when they are young and dumb. So, to hold someone accountable for their whole life based on mistakes made while they are young can be considered “harsh.” The truth is, XXXTentacion had some demons and SEEMED to be coping with them and nobody even said he was going to be held accountable his whole life, but it turns out he was. Chris Brown will carry the moniker of “woman beater” for a while longer…even though it was roughly 10-years ago he put hands on Rihanna. So, XXXTentacion’s remembrance is littered with faults and wrongdoings… That’s real life and proof to right your wrongs the best you can NOW because tomorrow isn’t promised for none of us.

R.I.P. kid