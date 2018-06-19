Tiffany Haddish, Di Bleck Pentha & Destiny’s Fairy Godchirren Chloe x Halle Dazzled The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish stopping to tell Michael B. Jordan how fine he is, is a big big mood #mtvmovieawards pic.twitter.com/nSVDlnkTD0 — C. (@dayadream_) June 19, 2018

Black Hollywood Wins The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

For years, it seemed like MTV’s once poppin’ Movie Awards extravaganza was dead and gone until last night when hilarious host Tiffany Haddish, our beloved Bleck Pentha cast and rising stars Chloe x Halle breathed life into the struggling affair in yet another win for Blackity Black Hollywood.

How I was waiting to see if Black Panther was winning best movie #MTVMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/XvIGRuUM6r — Jaydan (@JaydanLightfoot) June 19, 2018

Peep the best (and funniest) moments from the most watchable MTV Movie & TV Awards in YEARS.