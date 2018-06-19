Tiffany Haddish, Di Bleck Pentha & Destiny’s Fairy Godchirren Chloe x Halle Dazzled The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
- By Bossip Staff
For years, it seemed like MTV’s once poppin’ Movie Awards extravaganza was dead and gone until last night when hilarious host Tiffany Haddish, our beloved Bleck Pentha cast and rising stars Chloe x Halle breathed life into the struggling affair in yet another win for Blackity Black Hollywood.
Peep the best (and funniest) moments from the most watchable MTV Movie & TV Awards in YEARS.
