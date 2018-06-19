Jay Rock Talks His New Album ‘Redemption’ & His Infamous Motorcycle Accident On The Breakfast Club [Video]

Jay Rock Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk Redemption

Jay Rock is on top of the world right now following the release of his album, and the Watts OG stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about Redemption, and everything throughout his life that lead up to this.

Throughout the interview, Rock discusses his infamous motorcycle accident from a few years back, what it’s like being on a powerful conglomerate like TDE, why his new album is titled Redemption, & more. Even though the rapper got slightly overshadowed by the surprise Beyoncé and Jay Z drop directly following his album, it seems like Jay Rock is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves–and you could tell he’s feeling the love all around.