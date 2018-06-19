Poor Thang: T.I. Says His Kids Aren’t “Rocking With Him” After Clutching Actress’ Derrière

T.I. Says Kids Aren’t Rocking With Him

Damn.

Tip has some ‘xplaining to do to his maturing children. The father of six expressed his frustration in a live video that he streamed online after his scandalous booty smacking video surfaced. The unhappily married man claims he didn’t spend Fathers Day with his kiddies while sighing to a fan.

“Major and King with they momma, and they ain’t rocking with me right now”.

T.I. moves on into a rant about ow he’s always present for anyone who needs him so DAMN all the gossip.

Do YOU sympathize with him at all?