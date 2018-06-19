Poor Thang: T.I. Says His Kids Aren’t “Rocking With Him” After Clutching Actress’ Derrière
T.I. Says Kids Aren’t Rocking With Him
Damn.
Tip has some ‘xplaining to do to his maturing children. The father of six expressed his frustration in a live video that he streamed online after his scandalous booty smacking video surfaced. The unhappily married man claims he didn’t spend Fathers Day with his kiddies while sighing to a fan.
“Major and King with they momma, and they ain’t rocking with me right now”.
T.I. moves on into a rant about ow he’s always present for anyone who needs him so DAMN all the gossip.
😩 #T.I. says he didn’t get to spend fathers day with all of his kids because they were with their momma #TinyHarris, and “they ain’t rocking with him right now” 😩🤦🏽♀️ Then he vented a little to his fans….😕Damn, why that sht had to come out right before Father’s Day!? 😩 Well wait, why’d he have to do that dumb sh*t right before Fathers Day!? 😩 #TeaTENDERS
Do YOU sympathize with him at all?