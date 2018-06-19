MelaninMagic Danai Gurira Flaunts Her Fit ‘Black Panther’ Physique For ‘Women’s Health’

Danai Gurira Covers Women’s Health

Danai Gurira, 40, is in incredible shape and she’s speaking on the power of fitness with Women’s Health. The “Black Panther” actress/playwright spoke with the publication on a number of healthy mind and body related topics including self-care and intense “Corectology” workouts she does sometimes four-times a week with trainer AJ Fisher.

“Their sessions, she says, are extremely challenging: “Sometimes it’s so intense I can’t remember what we did.” Fisher specializes in a method she coined called “Corectology,” which aims to even out muscle imbalances while improving strength, mobility, and cardiovascular function. A typical workout for Danai includes lots of circuit training and Pilates-inspired moves, in which she alternates high-intensity intervals and active rest (that’s when she’ll do the Pilates 100, a classic core move from the method).

She also encourages women to use fitness as a form of empowerment.

“As women, we’re not always encouraged to find the fullest extent of our physical power,” she says. “There’s something so exciting about tapping into that part of ourselves.”

We love reading about this positive and smart Queen and can’t wait to see her continue to reprise her role as Okoye.

I'd love all women and girls to experience how powerful our bodies are. Thank you @WomensHealthMag and @LizPlosser! Loved this shoot. So great to talk about feminine strength and self care. https://t.co/tAlq97IgLg #WHStrong pic.twitter.com/czhW11IOBz — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) June 19, 2018

What do YOU think about Danai Gurira’s Women’s Health cover???