#MelaninMagic Danai Gurira Flaunts Her Fit ‘Black Panther’ Physique For ‘Women’s Health’
Introducing the NEW Women’s Health! We’re more committed than ever to our core DNA, but we’ve re-imagined and elevated it through the modern lens of what wellness means in our world today. This is the first issue I’ve overseen from start-to-finish at Hearst Tower with my superstar team, and there are a lot of exciting updates inside that I hope will surprise, delight and inspire you.✨But it all begins with our cover star…the gorgeous, strong, confident @danaigurira who stars in not one but two of the highest-grossing films of all-time, Black Panther and Avengers. She’s the ultimate Women’s Health woman, from how she cares for her body to the positive mark she wants to leave on our world. The July/August issue hits newsstands 6/26, and I hope you all LOVE it! ⚡️💫💪♥️
Danai Gurira Covers Women’s Health
Danai Gurira, 40, is in incredible shape and she’s speaking on the power of fitness with Women’s Health. The “Black Panther” actress/playwright spoke with the publication on a number of healthy mind and body related topics including self-care and intense “Corectology” workouts she does sometimes four-times a week with trainer AJ Fisher.
“Their sessions, she says, are extremely challenging: “Sometimes it’s so intense I can’t remember what we did.” Fisher specializes in a method she coined called “Corectology,” which aims to even out muscle imbalances while improving strength, mobility, and cardiovascular function.
A typical workout for Danai includes lots of circuit training and Pilates-inspired moves, in which she alternates high-intensity intervals and active rest (that’s when she’ll do the Pilates 100, a classic core move from the method).
She also encourages women to use fitness as a form of empowerment.
“As women, we’re not always encouraged to find the fullest extent of our physical power,” she says. “There’s something so exciting about tapping into that part of ourselves.”
We love reading about this positive and smart Queen and can’t wait to see her continue to reprise her role as Okoye.
What do YOU think about Danai Gurira’s Women’s Health cover???