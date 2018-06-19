CACAW! This Twitter Account Making Fun Of “Pick Me” Tweets Is The Funniest Thing On The Internet

Account Calls Out Pick Me Tweets

Pick Me. It’s a phrase that’s become popular on Twitter to identify women who enjoy tweeting out ideas that show how they’re perfect for men, even if that means putting other women down. They tweet for the approval and choosing of the men who see them. They’ve been around for ages but now they’re getting called out.

CAW CAW CAW! https://t.co/O3JIvRj0x4 — Bird Watch (@PickMePatrol) June 18, 2018

Meet the Pick Me Patrol, who hilariously calls out these women to the delight of many on Twitter. The results are pure comedy. Take a look…