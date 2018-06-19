Bye Phaedra! Lovesick Scammer Apollo Says He ‘Thought Love Was Dead’ Before He Met His Fiancée
Apollo Nida Shades Phaedra Parks, Praises Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is soooo in love with his fiancée that he can’t help but share some sweet words for her while behind bars. Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband who’s eyeing a 2020 release date recently used some of his ample time to tell the world how excited he is to marry Sherien Almufit, the woman who agreed to wed him once he’s free from those pesky fraud charges.
As previously reported Sherien will appear on “Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta” where she’ll pick out the perfect dress to wed Apollo. With that in mind, the convict posted a screenshot from the show of Sherien in a wedding dress and told the world he’s found “the one”—even though his Phaedra Parks marriage made him feel like “love was dead.”
“AFTER MY LAST MARRAIGE [sic] I THOUGHT LOVE WAS DEAD AND I WOULD NEVER ATTEMPT SUCH A THING, BUT I’VE FOUND THE ONE!!!!” said Apollo from the pen. “SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL @queensherien INSIDE AND OUT. IVE NEVER MET A KIND SOUL SUCH AS HERS. #YouCompleteMe.”
AFTER MY LAST MARRAIGE I THOUGHT LOVE WAS DEAD AND I WOULD NEVER ATTEMPT SUCH A THING, BUT I'VE FOUND THE ONE!!!!! SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL @queensherien INSIDE AND OUT. IVE NEVER MET A KIND SOUL SUCH AS HERS & SHE AMAZES ME DAILY BY NEVER PLACING HERSELF BEFORE OTHERS. BABY I CAN'T WAIT TO LOVE ALL OVER YOU AND SHARE LIFE'S SPECIAL MOMENTS AND LOVE TOGETHER. THANKS FOR ALLOWING ME TO SEE TRUE LOVE AND SUPPORT AND NOT GIVING UP ON ME DURING THESE TRYING TIMES #MISSYOUBABY #YOUCOMPLETEME
Oh please.
Apollo’s comments are riddled with people either blasting him for shading Phaedra or alleging that Sherien herself is posting for her felon fiance. Apollo’s ignoring the criticism however and encouraging people to watch Sherien on TV Saturday, June 30.
What do YOU think about lovesick Apollo’s Sherien Almufit appreciation post???