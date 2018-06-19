#RelationshipFailOfTheWeek This Woman’s Reaction When Her Side Dude Reveals Their Relationship Is Priceless
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Couples Court
Woman On Couple’s Court Has Her Secret Relationship Exposed
A woman on Couple’s Court With The Cutlers got the shock of her life when her side dude testified in court that not only were they in a secret relationship, but they’d just had a smash session THAT morning.
Look…at…her…face!
Click HERE to see when “Couples Court With The Cutlers” airs in your area.