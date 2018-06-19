Koochie Killmongerer Michael Bae Jordan Looked Into The MTV Awards Camera & Blew Up Panny Drawls Everywhere

Michael B. Jordan just got me pregnant with his eyes. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ttOh9GUqoN — Merie✨ (@merieKK) June 19, 2018

Michael Bae Jordan Melts Zillions Of Pannies During The MTV Awards

Globally thirsted over poon-sizzler Michael Bae Jordan is steadily becoming the most screen-lickable secks symbol of his time and continued his panty-melting reign during the star-studded MTV Movie & TV Awards where he obliterated zillions of panny drawls just by looking into the camera.

Actual gif of me when Michael B. Jordan looked into the camera #ImPregnant #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Z4uGpaH6YS — Devin 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) June 19, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michael Bae Jordan’s panty-melting MTV Awards appearance on the flip.