Koochie Killmongerer Michael Bae Jordan Looked Into The MTV Awards Camera & Blew Up Panny Drawls Everywhere
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Michael Bae Jordan Melts Zillions Of Pannies During The MTV Awards
Globally thirsted over poon-sizzler Michael Bae Jordan is steadily becoming the most screen-lickable secks symbol of his time and continued his panty-melting reign during the star-studded MTV Movie & TV Awards where he obliterated zillions of panny drawls just by looking into the camera.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michael Bae Jordan’s panty-melting MTV Awards appearance on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV