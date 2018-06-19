Koochie Killmongerer Michael Bae Jordan Looked Into The MTV Awards Camera & Blew Up Panny Drawls Everywhere

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Michael Bae Jordan Melts Zillions Of Pannies During The MTV Awards

Globally thirsted over poon-sizzler Michael Bae Jordan is steadily becoming the most screen-lickable secks symbol of his time and continued his panty-melting reign during the star-studded MTV Movie & TV Awards where he obliterated zillions of panny drawls just by looking into the camera.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michael Bae Jordan’s panty-melting MTV Awards appearance on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus