Exclusive: T.I. & Tiny In No Hurry To Divorce Despite Rapper’s ‘Greenleaf’ Glute Grabbing

Tiny & T.I. Dragging Heels On Divorce

He may be behaving like a single man, but T.I. is still very much married to his estranged wife Tiny, and neither seems eager to move their divorce along.

Earlier this week, footage emerged online of the “Whatever You Like” rapper getting close to a “Greenleaf” actress named Asia’h Epperson, and even smacking the young lady on her behind.

The incident came after T.I.shadily posted quotes questioning whether a marriage was a bad deal for men, and little more than a ploy that women use to one-up another with.

But BOSSIP can reveal there has hardly been any movement on the couple’s nearly two-year-old divorce filing in almost a year, besides each side asking the court for more time to work the case out.

Many believed Tiny and T.I. had reconciled, and Tiny was at the family home she’d moved out of when her husband was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard and public drunkenness last month in Georgia.

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’d been living separately and asked for T.I. to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything.

T.I. later countersued her, but the case has stagnated in recent months, with almost no activity in 2018.

Considering that Tip’s out here grabbing “Greenleaf” glutes do you think that will change soon???