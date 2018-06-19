#BlackMusicMonth : Eric Bellinger And Neyo Show Off That Footwork In New Dirty Dancing Vid
- By Bossip Staff
Eric Bellinger is back with brand new music, slowing things down on a new EP entitled ‘Meditation Music.’
“Eric is known for making ‘baby making music’ and this continues the trend.” DJ Carisma – Real 92.3
“I remember sending the song over to Neyo & just remember hoping he’d jump on it. One night he hit me & told me to come by the lab but didn’t say for what. When I walked in he said, “Surprise.” He pressed play and he had recorded his verse for Dirty Dancing, I couldn’t believe it!” says Bellinger.
Pink spandex, a room full of dirty dancing women, plus Grammy award winning artists turned pseudo dance instructors Neyo and Eric Bellinger are the secret sauce ingredients for Bellinger’s second single and newest video”Dirty Dancing.” Sweeping the country on his Eazy Call album tour, Eric Bellinger continues to produce top tier musical intrigue all year long and this go round involves even more than we’ve seen before. For hilarious full video, click here!