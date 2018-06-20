Exclusive: Two Women Say 50 Cent Is Dodging $50K Judgment After They Were Battered At G-Unit Show

Ladies Say 50 Cent Is Trying To Use Bankruptcy To Scuttle Their $50,000 Catch Fade Judgment

Two women who won $25,000 each from 50 Cent after getting jumped at his concert have sued the rapper for trying to get out of paying up.

The women, Dorothy DeJesus and Candace Scott, called out the “Power” star from failing to mention that he owes them the $50,00 judgment in his latest bankruptcy plan. They argue that their payout – which stems from an assault at 50’s Massachusetts concert in 2004 – can’t be ignored because of a court order on the bankruptcy that enforces their claim and their right to appeal.

The women said they were victims of a “deliberate attack” by 50 Cent and his entourage at a concert 14 years ago. They said 50 and his bodyguards charged into the crowd after someone sprayed a liquid at him on stage. The women said his actions caused a melee in the audience, injuring Scott and DeJesus.

They sued him for false imprisonment, assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress. A judge later sided with the women and awarded each one $25,000.

After winning the judgment, the women sought a new trial in order to seek additional money damages, but a judge denied it. They said in court papers that they were in the process of appealing when 50 filed for bankruptcy back in 2015.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has asked the judge to deny the women’s money claim, bar them from pausing their appeal and punish them for bringing the suit.

50 has not yet responded to the women’s claims, and a judge has yet to rule on their claim.