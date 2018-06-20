IT Jeffrey: This Young Thug Picture Has Become The Funniest Meme On The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
Young Thug Viral Pic
Young Thug is one of the funniest, most interesting people on the internet. He’s always finding interesting ways to go viral whether it’s intentional or not. This pic of Thugger looking focused while leaned over the computer is absolute comedy and it’s taking over the net. Y’all are absolutely creative and we’re here for it.
Peep the funniest memes from Young Thug’s internet-breaking comedy.