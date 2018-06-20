IT Jeffrey: This Young Thug Picture Has Become The Funniest Meme On The Internet

Why does it look like Young Thug is a TA checking to see if the code compiles without any errors pic.twitter.com/0kx3zl1wnz — Lucas🇪🇸 (@Dxgga) June 19, 2018

Young Thug Viral Pic

Young Thug is one of the funniest, most interesting people on the internet. He’s always finding interesting ways to go viral whether it’s intentional or not. This pic of Thugger looking focused while leaned over the computer is absolute comedy and it’s taking over the net. Y’all are absolutely creative and we’re here for it.

I believe that Young Thug could effectively lead our country thru a national crisis off the strength of this photo alone. pic.twitter.com/mFQf1pHI88 — RICH THE KID (@richxthekid) June 20, 2018

Peep the funniest memes from Young Thug’s internet-breaking comedy.