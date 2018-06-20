Bye, Lil Boy! Blac Chyna And Her Young Boo YBN Almighty Jay Officially Call It Quits

Blac Chyna Splits With YBN Almighty Jay

Looks like it takes more than a tatt to make it last…but you would think Chyna learned that lesson already.

Anywho, despite pregnancy rumors swirling all around the two, it seems that things are over and done in the May-December romance between Blac Chyna and up-and-coming-rapper-no-one-has-ever-heard-music-from, YBN Almighty Jay.

Not that anyone asked, but YBN made an IG PSA about the state of his relationship — or lack thereof — with Chyna.

K…

While over on Chyna’s account…she’s remaining mum and looking pretty unbothered by the situation.

😌

Something tells us she’ll pop up with a brand new boo before you can blink…

