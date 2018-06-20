Where’s The Jiggle? Nicki Minaj Serves A Stiff Twerk In Turks And Fans Wonder Why Her Moneymaker Isn’t Mobile

The Internet Vs. Nicki Minaj’s Dance Moves

Nicki Minaj is back in full force on social media, so naturally, she’s tantalizing her fans with her usual thirst traps and teasers from her upcoming album, Queen. But her latest post has a large number of folks on the interwebs handing out more critiques than compliments.

Nicki shared a celebratory whine/twerk/gyration in the pool for her single hitting Number 1 added mark on the Urban charts this week…

…but folks took particular notice to the fact that her back and hips were doing all of the heavy lifting while it seemed her booty cheeks decided to just sit this one out:

Somebody said Nicki Minaj booty stiffer than a Sprite from McDonalds 😭😭😭 — jamira ❤ (@jamira_tranae) June 20, 2018

When I see Nicki Minaj doing her stiff ass dancing on instagram again https://t.co/9BFhpWEBI8—

lah-juh (@fabuLaja) June 20, 2018

The jeers got so plentiful even Nicki herself had to weigh in, letting loose on a fan (or two) coming for her booty’s lack of elasticity:

What did you think of Nicki's dance moves??

