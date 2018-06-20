Nina Simone’s Birthplace Will Be Protected By The National Trust For Historic Preservation

The Birthplace Of Nina Simone To Be Preserved And Protected

The wooden cottage in North Carolina, which served as the birthplace of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone, now has the protection of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The trust said in a statement on Tuesday that it is going to develop and find a new use for the house in Tryon where Simone was born in 1933. Just last year, four African-American artists came together to purchase the home.

National Trust President and Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Meeks says that the trust is going to work with both the home’s new owners and the community to honor Simone’s contributions to society, along with “inspir[ing] new generations of artists and activists.”

The three-room, 660-square-foot home went on the market in 2016 for $95,000. Simone’s original name was Eunice Waymon, she passed away in 2003 at the age of 70.