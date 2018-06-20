Accelerate The Akonomy: Akon Set To Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

Akon Is Launching A New Cryptocurrently, Aptly Titled “Akoin”

Akon’s Lighting Africa project is bringing solar power to Africa, but he’s got a lot more in the works beside just that.

The rapper is currently at Cannes Lions launching a new cryptocurrency called Akoin, which will be available for sale in two weeks with hopes to further help the continent.

He explained his plans during a panel, saying, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

The site for the new crypto coin also states that an “Akon Crypto City” is in development on 2,000 acres of land the rapper/singer was reportedly given by the president of Senegal. It will be “a first of its kind 100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.” When asked technical questions about the blockchain, Akon joked, “I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out.”

Akon has previously stated that he’s thinking about getting into politics, and also said he is ready to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

He explained his lack of fear for the cheeto-in-chief saying, “I’m going to come in with a team so crazy, man, it’s all going down. I’m not holding my tongue. The way I look at it, win or lose, at least I get the movement going, I get the conversation going. Someone has to tell [Trump] to his face, what it really is, no politic[al] conversation, no language that we don’t understand, like ‘No motherf–ker, you’re a liar.’”