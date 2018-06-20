A Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway In 2020

A Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Is In The Works

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced that they are developing a new stage musical, inspired by the life and career of Michael Jackson. The currently untitled show is expected to arrive to Broadway in 2020, but those behind the project did not announce what theater they plan to book for the show’s run.

The show will be written by Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner known for “Sweat” and “Ruined.” Of course, the score will draw from Jackson’s own catalog — including favorites like “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Beat It” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” Tony Award winner and contemporary ballet superstar Christopher Wheeldon (“An American in Paris”) is set to both direct and choreograph the production.

Because Michael Jackson Estate is involved with the show, many fans are waiting to see if this will prevent the show from dealing with the more controversial aspects of the pop star’s life.

Jukebox musicals have become increasingly popular on Broadway, following shows like “Jersey Boys,” “On Your Feet” and “Beautiful” which boast scores based on the music of singers such as the Temptations, Gloria Estefan and Carole King.