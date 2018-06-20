All Hail The Princess: Here’s How A Disgusted Blue Ivy Stole The Show At Her Parents’ Little Tour Stop Or Whatever

Blue watching the interlude of her parents in bed LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lcHqubL67p — tink. (@MissTink__) June 19, 2018

Blue Ivy Stole Beyonce And Jay Tour Show

People buying tickets for On The Run II are surely looking forward to seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z perform their hits and songs from their new album, but the real star of the show appears to be none other than Miss Blue Ivy. She appeared at a pre-tour show a few days ago and did everything from act disgusted by her parents’ hanky panky, throw up the diamond and wave at the peasants.

Miss Blue Ivy Carter will forever be a mood. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eiKazJAHVg — 👑Drippin Swaggy🐝 (@PorshaAMOR) June 16, 2018

Maybe we should all buy tickets to watch Blue Ivy watch her parents, huh? Take a look at the childhood shenanigans that have captivated the internet.