All Hail The Princess: Here’s How A Disgusted Blue Ivy Stole The Show At Her Parents’ Little Tour Stop Or Whatever
- By Bossip Staff
Blue Ivy Stole Beyonce And Jay Tour Show
People buying tickets for On The Run II are surely looking forward to seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z perform their hits and songs from their new album, but the real star of the show appears to be none other than Miss Blue Ivy. She appeared at a pre-tour show a few days ago and did everything from act disgusted by her parents’ hanky panky, throw up the diamond and wave at the peasants.
Maybe we should all buy tickets to watch Blue Ivy watch her parents, huh? Take a look at the childhood shenanigans that have captivated the internet.