It’s A Wrap: K. Michelle Quits ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’—But Is She Breaking Up With Her Dentist Bae?

That was fast…

K. Michelle Says She Quit “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

In case you were unaware K. Michelle was set to make her “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” debut July 23 alongside the likes of Teairra Mari, Princess Love and Moniece Slaughter.

According to K, however, that’s over and done because she QUIT the show. Why? Because “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” producers “loose [sic] the truth” with their reaching.

I’m not. I quit already. They reach so much they loose the truth. I’m cool https://t.co/APulNWkxu5 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

K reaffirmed the message to fans and said she’s “done done” with the show—and “f*** that commercial” promoting her “botched surgery” as promo.

Im not love. Done done https://t.co/DToe51cuHj — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

No word yet on if that means K’s no longer filming or if her footage is getting scrapped entirely.

All the while K. Michelle was ranting about LHHHH she also aired out someone for fans to see.

See what might be happening between K and her dentist bae on the flip.