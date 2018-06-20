Mom And Dad Are Taking Pics: Erykah Badu Posts Another Glorious Familial Photo With Seven And Andre 3000
- By Bossip Staff
We really live for these moments. Since joining Instagram on Mother’s Day Andre Benjamin hasn’t been much of a poster, but he has been more present on Instagram thanks to his son Seven’s mom, Erykah Badu who took family pics for Mother’s Day and then treated us this week to this Father’s Day flick.
We love them. Hip-Hop co-parenting at it’s finest.