Mom And Dad Are Taking Pics: Erykah Badu Posts Another Glorious Familial Photo With Seven And Andre 3000

Erykah Badu And Andre 3000 Take A Photograph With Their Son Seven

We really live for these moments. Since joining Instagram on Mother’s Day Andre Benjamin hasn’t been much of a poster, but he has been more present on Instagram thanks to his son Seven’s mom, Erykah Badu who took family pics for Mother’s Day and then treated us this week to this Father’s Day flick.

Father’s Day 2018 A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:05am PDT

We love them. Hip-Hop co-parenting at it’s finest.