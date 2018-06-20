MAGA Evil: Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Mocks Child With Down Syndrome Legally Kidnapped At Mexican Border
Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Mocks Child With Down Syndrome
Wait a minute! Corey Lewandowski is under fire for ruthlessly mocking a disabled child on television. The appalling moment happened during a Fox News segment yesterday while discussing Trump administration’s child separation policy. And if that policy isn’t inhumane enough:
This dude said “womp womp” to the child being taken away from his parents…just, wow.
On Tuesday, the 10-year-old girl being discussed and her brother were sent to a detention center in McAllen,Texas, and their mother was sent to a facility about an hour away in Brownsville after the family attempted to cross the border. According to CNN, the girl’s father, a legal US resident, and a Foreign Minister are working to get the girl released.
Corey tried to clear up his statements today with a tweet, but instead of apologizing he attacked “fake news”, who actually saw and reported him being disgusting on TV.
Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.