MAGA Evil: Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Mocks Child With Down Syndrome Legally Kidnapped At Mexican Border

Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Mocks Child With Down Syndrome

Wait a minute! Corey Lewandowski is under fire for ruthlessly mocking a disabled child on television. The appalling moment happened during a Fox News segment yesterday while discussing Trump administration’s child separation policy. And if that policy isn’t inhumane enough:

This dude said “womp womp” to the child being taken away from his parents…just, wow.

They separated a 10 year-old girl with Down Syndrome from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former Campaign Manager, then MADE FUN OF IT. pic.twitter.com/ntoaJZZehI — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 19, 2018

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old girl being discussed and her brother were sent to a detention center in McAllen,Texas, and their mother was sent to a facility about an hour away in Brownsville after the family attempted to cross the border. According to CNN, the girl’s father, a legal US resident, and a Foreign Minister are working to get the girl released.

Corey tried to clear up his statements today with a tweet, but instead of apologizing he attacked “fake news”, who actually saw and reported him being disgusting on TV.

Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.