For Discussion: How Do We Address Soccer Announcers Being Covert Racists Towards Senegal In The #WorldCup?

Race Matters: Soccer Fans Discuss Announcers Trying To Downplay Senegal

Senegal came out victorious against Poland in the World Cup yesterday and however tactical and smart they played, it seemed like the announcers were still “shocked” at their win. Could the truth that a African team outplayed a White team be too much to handle?

Zito Mandu writes in SB Nation:

Before Senegal had even kicked the ball, they were being described not by their skill, creativity, or their decision making, but with the standard words you hear about African teams: Pace, power, physicality, raw talent, tactical naivety, disorganization, swagger, and all the other terms that are part of the same old language that pretends to compliment black players by reducing them to their physical bodies and derides them for not mentally understanding the game. It’s the historical Fans have gone to twitter to express how obnoxious it is for the sports announcers to reduce Senegal’s win as an “upset”.

Fans have gone to twitter to express how obnoxious the announcers are against African players with their coded language.

These announcers are actually pissing me off, they keep saying how "this is a huge upset" and "nobody expected this". Senegal are actually a good team and I honestly don't think this is an upset at all. Defo the best African team in the tourney and a solid team overall. — S³ (@FutbolMane) June 19, 2018

Why are African players often described by their physical strength or regarded as a wild card when they seem to playing intelligently and KNOW the game? What do you think of this? And What should be done?

