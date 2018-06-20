Thug Motivation: Jeezy To Run The Peachetree Road Race With Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Jeezy & Keisha Lance Bottoms Running The Peachtree Road Race

In case you hadn’t noticed Jeezy is now a jovial gym goer whose fit physique is inspiring some “Thug Motivation.”

Now Jeezy’s taking things to the next level and preparing to run Atlanta’s famed AJC Peachtree Road Race. He’ll be joined on July 4 during the 6.2 mile race by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The rapper and the Mayor will run to raise money to support three nonprofit organizations which share the common goal of promoting healthy lifestyles and empowering children to make smart choices.

The Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids, Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, and the City of Atlanta, Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program are the benefitting organizations.

“Exercise is an essential and regular part of my routine,” said Mayor Bottoms. “I am excited to run the Peachtree this year with Jeezy in support of nonprofits that are committed to fostering healthy habits for our residents, and especially our children.”

Jeezy will share his road race training through the #JeezyRunsPeachtree hashtag. Over the next month, Jeezy will undergo training and a strict diet to prepare the race and is encouraging his celebrity friends and network to show their support by making a minimum donation of $10 to https://www.streetdreamzfoundation.com/jeezyrunspeachtree.

Supporters are also encouraged to share their support on their social media platforms to encourage others to donate to this great cause. The final

amount raised will be presented to the charities at a special event following his completion of the race.