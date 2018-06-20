Poor Thang: Drake’s Buxomly Baaaawdied Bae Zmeena Says Women Are Brutally Bullying Her

Sit down haters…

Zmeena Orr Says Women Are Bullying Her Over Drake

The woman who caused a stir after being spotted out with Drake is shutting down critics. As previously reported Zmeena Orr was revealed to be the buxomly bought baaaawdied dancer seen with Drizzy in Toronto.

Since then she’s seen her social media following grow and even took a moment to tell fans to support her “friend” Drake’s forthcoming album.

Now Zmeena’s asking the women brutally bullying her in her comments to leave her alone and STOP trying to tear her down.

“I think it’s ashamed that all these I love so much and would embrace with opens arms try their best to hurt and tear me down,” wrote Zmeena.

“What have I done or said to you to make you hate me???”

Leave that lady alone, she’s just trying to live her best life.

Zmeena’s preparing to release music and was recently featured in Drake’s “I’m Upset” video. You can see her in the first few minutes.

Will YOU be buying Zmeena Orr’s music???