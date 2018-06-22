BREAKING: The Baddest Anchor Baes In The Game (2018 Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 22

Hottest Anchorbaes In The Game

We’re baaack with another celebration of the absolute BADDEST newscaster baes in the game who serve flawless lewks with a side of slayyyy while delivering the news to heart-eyed viewers across the world.

No sitting at the table, if you’re bringing nothing to it! 💯

A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on

Hit the flip for the baddest anchorbaes in the game.

ready to mingle. 💋 #flirty30

A post shared by Zuri Hall • E! News (@zurihall) on

@blushvanityy never lets me down l!! See you at 9 on @PeachtreeTV

A post shared by Sharon Reed (@sharonreedcbs46) on

What an awesome day!!! (Wearing @heiress_house!!)

A post shared by Brooke Thomas (@brookeonair) on

Golden 🍎

A post shared by FRANCESCA AMIKER (@frantvhost) on

    Weekend wedding vibes. ✨💫✨

    A post shared by N E F E R T I T I (@nefertitijaquez) on

    On last night 💚 #TanaeTonight

    A post shared by Tanae Howard (@tanae.howard) on

    When they're not paying attention 😤

    A post shared by Maurielle Lue (@mauriellefox2) on

    📷 by Biff. Glow by God. Bawdy by Marcia.

    A post shared by @ knbtv on

    “With your phone out, gotta him them angles … “ Weekend vibes.

    A post shared by Rahel Solomon (@rahelcbs3) on

    Hey…

    A post shared by Blair Ledet (@beingblairledet) on

