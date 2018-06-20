Jesus Take The Wheel: Son Killed By Mother’s Coffin While Serving As Pallbearer

Son Serving As Pallbearer Killed By Mother’s Coffin

An Indonesian man passed away after being crushed by his own mother’s coffin. Fox32 reports that Samen Kondorura, 40, was killed while serving as a pallbearer during his mother’s homegoing when the coffin fell off the funeral tower he and several other men were lifting it on.

The pallbearers on the island of Sulawesi were carrying the coffin up a ladder to place on to a tower to begin traditional funeral rites when the staircase underneath them crumbled and the coffin fell.

Authorities report that the coffin fell 10 ft before striking Kondorura.

