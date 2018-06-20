Steel Cake Showdown: Iggy Azalea Just Released A Twerk Video And Is…She…Better…Than Nicki Minaj?!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11
❯
❮
Is Iggy Twerking Better Than Nicki?
Last night, Nicki Minaj blessed the Internet with some poolside cakes thanks to her splashy twerk session. Then Iggy Azalea did her super popular appropriation shake to wiggle her plasticakes, too. But here’s the surprise, after Nicki got clowned for her twerking, Iggy got credit for seemingly doing a better job. At least her stuff moves, right?
Twitter has questions and jokes. Who twerked better? You decide…in the meantime peep the reactions.