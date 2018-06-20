BlackMusicMonth : ROSTRUM Presents Taliwhoah Ft Arin Ray “Soul Food”

A stylish pop outlier with Afro-Caribbean soul and R&B swagger, London made and LA paid artist Taliwhoah elicits a reaction any time she sings…or even steps into a room. That typical response can be found in her very moniker.

“My real name is Talitha, but ‘Whoah’ is the reaction someone had to me once, so that’s how I got the nickname,” she explains. “It’s a true representation of who I am, and it’s also what I plan for my music.”

Ultimately, “Whoah” is an apropos reaction to everything she does.

“This is the wave of music I want people to feel.

“It’s so diverse. It won’t be confined to one style. There’s no longer going to be a one-dimensional artist. It’s all multi-dimensional. That’s the New Wave Order.” Pre-save “Soul Food” on Spotify here!