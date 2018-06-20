Mai Oh Mai: Divorced Jeannie Mai Moved Back In With Her Quirky Mama, And They’re Bumping Heads Already!
Jeannie Mai Teases “Mai Oh Mai” With Her Mother
In case you’re wondering, Jeannie has still been focusing on her fitness since divorcing that dude who turned around and a had a baby extra fast after they split…but, now she’s dealing with her mama on a daily basis. Apparently Mama Mai is the reason she ran away when she was 16, but now she has to take care of her. This woman seems like A LOT to handle, probably why Jeannie decided to turn the camera on her.
Jeannie and Mama Mai are working on a youtube series called “Mai Oh Mai” to focus on all of their mother-daughter shenanigans. Will YOU be watching?
Here’s the super trailer:
As you can see from her IG page, Mama Mai is a MESS!
I always teaching my kid YELL what you dream. Make you BRAIN LISTEN to you dream. If you brain don't hearing you dream, you brain only listen the booshit around you. Speak up make you dream come true. Dont be da chicken ok???!! No bok bok! Look Mama Mai dream have the big house I no care they call the police this MY DREAM, you cannot stop God plessing me. Mama Mai tip: if the police guy arresting you, close you eye!!! fall to sleep!! Say you sleep walk. "I sorry officer." Happen to me before. They take you home no charge