Remember Her? Black Teen Assaulted By White Cop Leaving 2015 Mckinney Pool Party Wins $148,850 Settlement

Mckinney Texas Teen Settle With City Over Cop Assault

The family of the young lady who was seen in a viral video being forced onto her stomach, while a white cop placed his knees on her back trying to “break up” a peaceful pool party has quietly reached a settlement.

Dejarria Becton, who is the girl in the bikini seen being assaulted below and her legal guardian had filed a $5 million federal lawsuit against officer Casebolt after the 2015 incident at the Craig Ranch North subdivision in southwest McKinney, accusing him of using excessive force.

Reportedly, the statement from the suit said all claims against then-Officer Eric Casebolt and the city of McKinney will be dismissed. Under the terms of the settlement, the plaintiffs and their attorneys will be paid $184,850 by the self-insurance risk pool for the city of McKinney, with $148,850 going to Dajerria Becton, the 15-year-old shown in the video.

“While the events precipitating this case are regrettable,” the statement said, “the City of McKinney and the McKinney Police Department would like to express their thanks to the community for its commitment to inclusiveness, order, and unity. ”

Good for her!