XXXTentacion’s Ex-GF Geneva Ayala Grieves Online — But, Why Are His Fans Destroying Her Gifts For Him?

Geneva Ayala Grieves For XXXtentacion

Geneva Ayala, the young lady who dated XXXtentacion and had accused him of alleged violent domestic abuse (he wasn’t convicted, that’s why we say ‘accused’ and ‘alleged’) has been expressing her grievances over his death openly on social media.

Although she’s getting thousands of negative comments from his fans and folks who advocate against domestic abuse, she has one message: “Leave me alone…don’t speak for me.”

i know y’all don’t f-ck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone. it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.

i know y’all don’t fuck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018

it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018

People didn’t stop at just tagging Ayala in threads celebrating XXX’s death or the latter…the young woman was actually kicked out of his vigil by fans who thought she wasn’t supposed to be grieving.

Seems like folks are either trying to get her to alienate her feelings altogether or coerce her to feel angry at him, but she has a message for everyone.

Hit the flip to see.