XXXTentacion’s Ex-GF Geneva Ayala Grieves Online — But, Why Are His Fans Destroying Her Gifts For Him?
Geneva Ayala Grieves For XXXtentacion
Geneva Ayala, the young lady who dated XXXtentacion and had accused him of alleged violent domestic abuse (he wasn’t convicted, that’s why we say ‘accused’ and ‘alleged’) has been expressing her grievances over his death openly on social media.
Although she’s getting thousands of negative comments from his fans and folks who advocate against domestic abuse, she has one message: “Leave me alone…don’t speak for me.”
i know y’all don’t f-ck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone. it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.
People didn’t stop at just tagging Ayala in threads celebrating XXX’s death or the latter…the young woman was actually kicked out of his vigil by fans who thought she wasn’t supposed to be grieving.
Seems like folks are either trying to get her to alienate her feelings altogether or coerce her to feel angry at him, but she has a message for everyone.
Hit the flip to see.
they kicked me out of the vigil. so damn disrespectful. i can’t believe people are that selfish. i wasn’t even there 25 minutes and i literally got pulled away from the memorial. i just wanted to stay. i wasn’t bothering anyone. this is unfair. i’m absolutely devastated. THEY BURNED THE SHIT I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM IM SO MAD LIKE IM SCREAMING
they kicked me out of the vigil. so damn disrespectful. i can’t believe people are that selfish. i wasn’t even there 25 minutes and i literally got pulled away from the memorial. i just wanted to stay. i wasn’t bothering anyone. this is unfair. i’m absolutely devastated. THEY BURNED THE SHIT I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM IM SO MAD LIKE IM SCREAMING
i left those those things for him. i didn’t bother anyone. i said nothing to no one. i can’t believe they’d do that. how did they let that happen. why would anyone let that happen, where is the respect? the globe, board, flowers and candles i brought for him were placed BEHIND THE CAUTION TAPE, AND THEY LET THEM GET THE SHIT AND SET IT ALL ON FIRE. he would’ve wanted me there. i have no fucking words.
left those those things for him. i didn’t bother anyone. i said nothing to no one. i can’t believe they’d do that. how did they let that happen. why would anyone let that happen, where is the respect? the globe, board, flowers and candles i brought for him were placed BEHIND THE CAUTION TAPE, AND THEY LET THEM GET THE SH*T AND SET IT ALL ON FIRE. he would’ve wanted me there. i have no fucking words.