FINALLY: Cheeto In Chief Signs Executive Order Stopping His Policy Of Separating Families At The Border
After public outrage, y’all’s lil President was forced to cave in and stop his inhumane policy of separating children from their families at the border.
CNN reports that Cheeto In Chief signed the order today at the White House after being pressured by both political parties, celebrities, and world leaders.
The order means that while deplorable pile of pimento is STILL criminally prosecuting everyone who crosses the border until he gets that dumb azz “wall”, the “tender age” camps and those cages should stop.
“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders but we are going to keep the families together,” he said as he signed the order. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”
Mind you Trump JUST hinted at being unfazed by the sight of crying children ripped from their families and told Americans he’d “rather be strong” than have a heart.
What…a…piece…of…isht.
