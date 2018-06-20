FINALLY: Cheeto In Chief Signs Executive Order Stopping His Policy Of Separating Families At The Border

Trump Signs Executive Order Stopping Policy Of Separating Families

After public outrage, y’all’s lil President was forced to cave in and stop his inhumane policy of separating children from their families at the border.

CNN reports that Cheeto In Chief signed the order today at the White House after being pressured by both political parties, celebrities, and world leaders.

The order means that while deplorable pile of pimento is STILL criminally prosecuting everyone who crosses the border until he gets that dumb azz “wall”, the “tender age” camps and those cages should stop.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders but we are going to keep the families together,” he said as he signed the order. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

Mind you Trump JUST hinted at being unfazed by the sight of crying children ripped from their families and told Americans he’d “rather be strong” than have a heart.

Pres. Trump addressing "dilemma" with immigration policy: "If you're really pathetically weak the country is going to be overrun by millions of people, and if you're strong then you don't have any heart… perhaps I'd rather be strong." https://t.co/mATcMfWOkq pic.twitter.com/vWaCduBIEQ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 20, 2018

What…a…piece…of…isht.

What do YOU think about this citrine colored curmudgeon caving into political pressure???