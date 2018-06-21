SMFH: ‘Drag Race’ Finalist Asia O’Hara Says Racists Threatened To Burn Her Alive

Asia O’Hara Says Racists Threatened Her Life

One of the contestants on VH1’s “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” recently revealed some scary news to fans.

Asia O’Hara who’s a top-four finalist on season 10 of the show, sent out a harrowing message about a childhood moment when a group of neighborhood kids attempted to set her on fire when she was 11 because of her sexuality.

“Since that night, I have grown to what I thought was a strong, resilient person,” said O’Hara. “I left that night and those faces behind me, never telling a soul.”

She then added that she received a similar death threat this week from “Drag Race” fans who also threatened to light her on fire but this time because she’s black.

“This time not because of my flamboyance or vibrance, but because of the color of my skin,” she wrote. “That strong and resilient person I had become was instantly reduced back to that 11 year old boy.”

Several contestants (past and former) have since reached out to Asia, real name Antwan Mason Lee, to show their support as well as the official page of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

You are one of the most talented and compassionate queens ever, Asia. your stength and vision will get you through any hurt. These racist fans, meanwhile, don’t deserve drag and we are going to shut them OUT. — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) June 20, 2018

this is absolutely not okay, and am devastated this happened. you are beyond loved & have a family here. no one deserves any sort of threats like this! you are beyond strong and resilient and this whole family has your back as well as the backs of the entire sisterhood ❤️✊ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) June 20, 2018

You are one of the fiercest and strongest people I know. I love u so much and will fight anyone that fucks with you ❤️ — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) June 20, 2018

Best wishes to this Texas queen!