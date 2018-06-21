Single For The Summer! Mary J. Blige Is Officially Divorced And Free From Beggin Azz Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige Finalizes Divorce From Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige is finally a free woman!!

According to TMZ, a judge signed off finalizing her divorce from Martin “Kendu” Isaacs once and for all. The two had reached a settlement of some sort back in March, but the details determining the splitting of assets hadn’t been determined.

As of Wednesday, all property and asset splits have been hammered out, but all terms are confidential. So, it’s anyone’s guess if Kendu managed to get that $130,000 a month in spousal support he’s been gunning for over the past year.

We’re hoping she paid him nothing but dust and goodbyes, but as long as he isn’t her problem anymore, we’re happy for her either way.

Congrats, Mary!!

Getty/WENN